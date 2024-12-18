Festive Christmas fun for Leighton Buzzard's 55 and Up Club

Father Christmas greets clubs members, and right, guests enjoy a festive atmosphere. Images: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

Leighton Buzzard's 55 and Up Club enjoyed a festive Christmas lunch – complete with a visit from Santa Claus!

Friends gathered at The Royal British Legion for the special event, including musical performances and, of course, delicious food.

Organised by the town council, the club began in January this year and meets on Fridays.

Leighton-Linslade Town Council stated: "What a fantastic way to wrap up our 2024 Lunch Club season.

"We were thrilled with the overwhelming response and demand for our Christmas lunch event, and it definitely lived up to all expectations.

"Our residents enjoyed great entertainment, with the talented Mary Bassett's children and Wendy Sings bringing festive cheer.

"And, of course, no Christmas celebration is complete without a visit from Santa, spreading joy and holiday magic.

"This event has truly been a favourite throughout the year, and we can't wait to kick off another fantastic season in the New Year.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us and made this lunch so special."