Festive fun as families invited to 'Hunt for the Lost Toys' in Leighton Buzzard High Street

This festive season, Leighton Buzzard families will be able to have a great day out with an augmented reality story trail: Hunt for the Lost Toys.

As part of the Christmas celebrations, from November 25 to the new year, Leighton-Linslade Town Council has teamed up with High Street Safari to run a free event in the town centre. The trail launches just in time for the much-anticipated Christmas Festival Weekend and the innovative story lets families choose what happens in the plot. Anyone with a smartphone can take part.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokeswoman said: “Players not only hunt down missing Christmas presents along the route, but at each stop they can ‘release’ the cheeky Christmas imps and see them ‘burst to life’. Augmented reality is a technology that superimposes a digitally-generated image onto a user’s view of the real world.

Hunt for the Lost Toys

“Hunt for the Lost Toys is located at ten stops around Leighton Buzzard high street. Families will be guided on their trip by The Luminauts, a team of superheroes, on an adventure as they find the lost presents!”

The trail takes about 45 minutes to complete but can be completed in more than one visit. It’s completely free for families and groups to take part in and they win a free, digital fun pack at the end. The trail works without the need for families to download or sign up to anything and works on any smart device.