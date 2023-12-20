News you can trust since 1861
Up and away! Photo: Dave BurtonUp and away! Photo: Dave Burton
Up and away! Photo: Dave Burton

Festive pictures of Christmas fun at Leighton Buzzard riding club

Festive fun on horseback
By Lynn Hughes
Leighton Buzzard Stanbridge and district riding club held their Christmas fancy dress gymkhana on Sunday, December 17 at Bury Farm equestrian centre,

The afternoon at the 74-year-old club, started with a Chase Me Charlie to see how high everyone’s horses could jump, followed by sack races, find the elf and hunt the chocolate. This was all a great success and along with the talented youngsters there was the addition of an over 40s age group for the mounted games and a chance for slightly older riders to re-live their youth and even Santa made a very welcome appearance with lots of treats for all.

Congratulations

1. Christmas fancy dress gymkhana

Congratulations Photo: Dave Burton

Smiles all round

2. Christmas fancy dress gymkhana

Smiles all round Photo: Dave Barton

Ready for action

3. Christmas fancy dress gymkhana

Ready for action Photo: Dave Barton

Escorted round the course

4. Christmas fancy dress gymkhana

Escorted round the course Photo: Dave Barton

