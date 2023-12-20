The afternoon at the 74-year-old club, started with a Chase Me Charlie to see how high everyone’s horses could jump, followed by sack races, find the elf and hunt the chocolate. This was all a great success and along with the talented youngsters there was the addition of an over 40s age group for the mounted games and a chance for slightly older riders to re-live their youth and even Santa made a very welcome appearance with lots of treats for all.