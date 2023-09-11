Watch more videos on Shots!

A cycling charity is calling for greater funding for environmentally-friendly travel as a survey shows fewer people in Central Bedfordshire are now cycling regularly than back in 2019.

The Active Lives Survey from Sport England is used to assess how much exercise people are getting across the country.

Figures from the survey, compiled by the Department for Transport, show 13% of people in Central Bedfordshire were cycling at least once a month in the year to November 2022 – a fall from 14.4% in 2019.

Across England, 16.1% of people said they biked once a month in 2019 – this has since fallen to 13.1%.

Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns at Cycling UK, said: "This should be a wake-up call for a government that's slashed dedicated funding for cycling and walking by more than two thirds, and has been told in crystal clear terms by the National Audit Office that it can’t meet its own targets to increase levels of cycling without substantially increasing investment."

Provisional data from the Department for Transport – taken from traffic counts – shows 5% fewer bikes on the road in June 2023 than a year before.

Mr Dollimore continued: "Multiple government policies recognise the carbon reduction, public health, air pollution and economic benefits which flow from more people cycling and walking, particularly for short journeys."

"It’s imperative that the Government reflects on these figures and urgently reverses the cuts in the Autumn Statement," he added.

According to the Active Lives Survey, much of the dip in cycling across England has come from fewer people cycling for leisure – 13.1% did so at least once a month in 2019, compared to 9.2% last year.

Central Bedfordshire saw a drop over the same period, from 11.5% to 8.3%.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Overall, the numbers of people choosing to walk or cycle increasing over the past year has returned to pre-pandemic levels and we are well on the way to half of all short journeys in towns and cities being walked or cycled by 2030.