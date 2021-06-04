Filming reportedly finished in Heath and Reach but positive Covid tests halts production of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7

Although filming has reportedly finished in LB Silica Sand quarry Heath and Reach, positive Covid-19 tests have stopped further progress on Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7.

Cruise was pictured taking socially-distanced selfies in Heath and Reach Sports Field last month, as he arrived in Bedfordshire to shoot the latest movie in the Mission: Impossible saga.

Now, filming has been postponed in the UK, just months after footage was leaked to The Sun, showing Cruise berating staff for breaking Covid protocols on an earlier Mission Impossible set.

Tom Cruise. Getty Images.

The LBO understands that filming in Heath and Reach was completed on May 28. The newspaper is unaware of the crew's new location, where members were struck by the virus.

Prior to this money-costing set back Cruise had been on a charm offensive in the UK, not only stopping for safe selfies in Heath and Reach, but also helping Woburn and Wavendon FC.

The star signed some of the football club's shirts which were added to the "rewards" donated by local businesses to support the club's crowdfunding campaign.

The Sun reports that Cruise is 'furious' and that all 60 members of the crew filming in Bedfordshire and other parts of the country have all been placed in isolation.

Tom lands in Heath and Reach during May. Photo: Dave Burton.

The report also states as many as 14 members of the team returned positive Covid tests.

Paramount released a statement confirming the postponement, saying: "We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until 14 June, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing.

"We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation."

Work on the film has been taking place at the Warner Bros Studios in Hertfordshire, whilst filming has also taken place in Heath and Reach.

Cruise's viral dressing down of alleged Covid-breaching staff included the following, heated outburst from the 58-year-old A-lister, he said: "If I see you do it again, you're ****** gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it, and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever ****** do it again."

The seventh edition of the famous franchise is scheduled for May 2022 With Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Ving Rhames all also reprising roles within the film series. It comes on the heels of Mission: Impossible - Fallout, which was both a critical, and commercial success back in 2018, raking in $791.1 million worldwide.