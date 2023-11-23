Filming set for Ariana Grande-led Wicked production near Leighton Buzzard to be removed

The Hollywood team is unlikely to return, after strikes halted work on the project

The major Hollywood production for the Wicked live-action film starring Ariana Grande is unlikely to return to a village near Leighton Buzzard.

An application to remove the Wizard of OZ set was submitted to Bucks Council.

Earlier this year Ivinghoe was transformed into a fantastical land when filming for the Universal Pictures musical began.

Ariana Grande is not returning to the Bucks set. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Sky Limited, a company within Universal Pictures’ umbrella, has begun dismantling its set in the village, including the quirky toadstool shaped houses and the iconic yellow brick road.

Filming on the production stopped in July and the dispute between filming companies and actors meant it has been unsupervised since.

Actors in North America stopped working for 118 days whilst they seeked assurances around AI’s use in the creative process, and other pay-related gripes.

On 9 November a deal was reached between the union SAG-AFTRA and film studios, meaning filming could recommence on several major movies, and actors could start promoting projects being released in the near future.

Drone footage of the rumoured film site in Ivinghoe. Image: DJ AUDITS

The planning statement, submitted last month on behalf of the production company, states a number of unforeseen factors have impacted filming at Vicarage Farm, with unpredictable British weather affecting the set and the aforementioned strike being the main two.

"Rather than seek permission to extend filming at Vicarage Farm, the production company have decided to remove the sets due to weather damaged that has occurred from the length of time they have been in situ,” the statement says. The new application can be found here.

Drone footage was uploaded onto Youtube showing the temporary set back in March. YouTuber DJ Audits showed the toadstool homes on film and where the filming crew had created a temporary mound at the countryside site.

Wicked Part I is currently slated for release in November of next year, as well as Grande, recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh has been cast, and British actor Cynthia Erivo is taking on the famous role of the Wicked Witch.