Financial adviser from Leighton Buzzard cycles across South America for children’s cancer charity

A financial adviser from Leighton Buzzard has completed an epic bike ride across South America to raise over £6,100 for the charity Children with Cancer UK.

Keith Sheehan was inspired to take on the challenge in memory of his friends’ daughter. He said: “Two of my best friends lost their daughter to childhood cancer before her second birthday about six years ago. There isn’t a day when they don’t think of her.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was one of around 20 people to complete all sections of the coast-to-coast Trans Andean 1,000 mile, nine-day ride.

Keith Sheehan was one of 20 cyclists to complete the challenge

The ride, crossed the entire continent of South America from the Pacific to the Atlantic, linking two cities and two countries – Valparaiso in Chile and Buenos Aires in Argentina.

The route climbed from sea level and crossed the high passes of the Andes mountain range with Keith facing temperatures ranging from 0 to 40C – all while on a £300 second hand bike bought from a friend 10 years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keith, who works for wealth management firm RBC Brewin Dolphin, added: "It was by far the hardest and most dangerous thing I have ever done on a bike, but I was helped by the encouragement from colleagues, clients and friends.

"I don't think I'll ever experience 'gravel' or motorway riding like it again and I have so many stories to tell. I'm so glad that I did it and managed to travel over the Andes and through Argentina, while raising money for a cause close to my heart."