Financial adviser from Leighton Buzzard cycles across South America for children’s cancer charity
Cyclist took on gruelling ride in memory of friends’ daughter
A financial adviser from Leighton Buzzard has completed an epic bike ride across South America to raise over £6,100 for the charity Children with Cancer UK.
Keith Sheehan was inspired to take on the challenge in memory of his friends’ daughter. He said: “Two of my best friends lost their daughter to childhood cancer before her second birthday about six years ago. There isn’t a day when they don’t think of her.”
He was one of around 20 people to complete all sections of the coast-to-coast Trans Andean 1,000 mile, nine-day ride.
The ride, crossed the entire continent of South America from the Pacific to the Atlantic, linking two cities and two countries – Valparaiso in Chile and Buenos Aires in Argentina.
The route climbed from sea level and crossed the high passes of the Andes mountain range with Keith facing temperatures ranging from 0 to 40C – all while on a £300 second hand bike bought from a friend 10 years ago.
Keith, who works for wealth management firm RBC Brewin Dolphin, added: "It was by far the hardest and most dangerous thing I have ever done on a bike, but I was helped by the encouragement from colleagues, clients and friends.
"I don't think I'll ever experience 'gravel' or motorway riding like it again and I have so many stories to tell. I'm so glad that I did it and managed to travel over the Andes and through Argentina, while raising money for a cause close to my heart."
For more information about Children with Cancer UK, visit the website here