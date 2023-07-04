Find a solution to Leighton Linslade's health problems and stop wasting time, demands councillor

Central Bedfordshire Council and the NHS do not need to spend more time assessing the health care needs for Leighton Linslade, as elected council members “already know” what’s needed, a councillor has said.

Councillor Mark Versallion (Conservative, Heath and Reach) shared his views on building a new health hub during yesterday’s (July 3) Social Care Health and Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee.

The executive member for health and community liaison, councillor Rebecca Hares (Independent, Houghton Conquest and Haynes), told the committee that a plot of land for the integrated health and care facility had been identified in the east of Leighton Buzzard.

Medical stethoscope head lying on silver keyboard at doctor office worktable closeup

Patricia Coker, head of integration (health and social care) stated that part of the outline business case for this land will include a healthcare plan to understand the “actual needs” of the people of Leighton Buzzard.

Councillor Mark Versallion (Conservative, Heath and Reach) said: “My heart sinks when I hear officers of this council, and of the ICB [BLMK Integrated Care Board] talking about we need to conduct an assessment of the need.

“Your elected politicians are telling you what the need is, we know what the need is from the residents.

“We’ve knocked on their doors for years, which officers of this council have not.

Councillor Mark Versallion Screenshot Social Care Health and Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee Monday, July 3

“We know from bitter experience on the doorstep, let alone as residents of our communities, of how difficult it is to get a GP appointment or a primary care appointment,” he said.

“So please can we not spend time, [both the] NHS and CBC, in assessing the need, we know what the need is.

“What we should spend officer and executive member time on is the solution and getting that solution.

“We know what the solution looks like, or what it should look like, let’s spend the time delivering [it].

“Not again making an assessment of need,” he said.

Ms Coker replied that understanding need is a “very important part of the process”.

“What we want to make sure is that the provision of care is appropriately targeted to meet the population needs generally, and it would also then help to inform the type of solutions that are provided,” she said.

In addition to the health hub, councillor Hares said enquiries are under way to explore providing supplementary health care in Leighton Buzzard’s town centre.

“This initiative is aimed to improve accessibility and convenience and for residents residing in the centre of town ensuring quality health care services are readily available to all,” she said.