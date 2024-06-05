Find out how to be a firefighter in Woburn

By Lynn Hughes
Published 5th Jun 2024, 14:57 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 14:59 BST
Do you have what it takes to be a firefighter?

If you want to find out more Woburn fire station is holding an information session on Tuesday, June 11.

People will be able to discover the day-to-day responsibilities of an on-call firefighter, including learning about the benefits and rewards of the role, meeting the service's dedicated on-call staff and finding out more information about the recruitment and selection process.

The event is being held from 6pm until 8:30pm.

To register now go to https://forms.office.com/e/5XpY0VKAG2?origin=lprLink

A spokesman said: “Don't miss this opportunity to learn more and see if this exciting role is right for you. See you there!”