Find out how to be a firefighter in Woburn
If you want to find out more Woburn fire station is holding an information session on Tuesday, June 11.
People will be able to discover the day-to-day responsibilities of an on-call firefighter, including learning about the benefits and rewards of the role, meeting the service's dedicated on-call staff and finding out more information about the recruitment and selection process.
The event is being held from 6pm until 8:30pm.
To register now go to https://forms.office.com/e/5XpY0VKAG2?origin=lprLink
A spokesman said: “Don't miss this opportunity to learn more and see if this exciting role is right for you. See you there!”