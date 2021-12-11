Find out where you can watch Leighton Buzzard Philharmonic Marching Band this Christmas

Leighton Buzzard Philharmonic Marching Band has a busy Christmas season ahead as it brings festive cheer to the community.

The group, the first of its kind in town, was founded by Connor Allen during the summer and has already wowed audiences with performances in the home counties.

As Christmas approaches, the players are putting on a number of concerts and would love residents to come along and help them fundraise for new uniforms.

Leighton Buzzard Philharmonic Marching Band.

Founder, Connor Allen, told the LBO: "Everyone's hyped up and full of festive cheer. We're really coming along, the band's getting warmed up, we're starting to gel as a team and we're really looking forward to the summer marching season.

"We have a series of confirmed gigs throughout the winter and we would love people to attend.

"The money will help fund the band, as we are doing a big push for uniforms; the total cost will be about £3,000."

Leighton Buzzard Philharmonic Marching Band will be performing at the following venues: Dobbies Garden Centre, Milton Keynes (December 18); Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway (December 19); The Stag Pub, Leighton Buzzard (December 21); Duck Race at the Shoulder of Mutton, Little Horwood (December 26).

The team also enjoyed performances at Dobbies and the Shoulder of Mutton earlier this year.

On their growing reputation and demand, Connor said: "It's mostly through word of mouth; Dobbies invited us back on the 18th because we did a good job.

"We also had fun at the Oktoberfest gig at the Shoulder of Mutton - we managed to get the crowd roaring!

"Everyone seemed to enjoy it and we got a good amount of applause."

The band is currently looking for another trumpet player, trombone player, and drummers for its summer programme.

Connor told the LBO: "Since we last spoke, we've managed to get a few more players and our reputation is going up.

"Thank you to the support staff, a big thank you to my Dad Steve Allen, and to the members for persevering when starting up the group."

If you would like to join or book Leighton Buzzard Philharmonic Marching Band, please contact Connor directly via Facebook at @LBPhilharmonic or via email at [email protected]

To read the LBO's previous article about the marching band, please visit: https://www.leightonbuzzardonline.co.uk/news/people/leighton-buzzard-philharmonic-marching-band-launching-in-town-3246096

