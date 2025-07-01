Find your calling as an on-call firefighter in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is calling on enthusiastic and committed people to join its team of dedicated on-call firefighters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The service is on the lookout for aspiring firefighters to work at priority stations where cover is most needed – including Ampthill, Harrold, Shefford, Potton, Toddington, Woburn and Kempston.

On-call firefighters respond to fires, road traffic collisions, and water rescues, to name a few and are “an essential part of BFRS’s emergency response”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you work shifts, have flexible working arrangements, are a stay-at-home parent, a freelancer or live or work within six minutes of a station (eight for Woburn) - the fire service wants to hear from you.

Abi Donohue. Picture: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Head of Response Stuart Auger said: “We’re predominantly looking for cover during afternoons and early evenings at our stations in Toddington, Kempston, Potton, Ampthill, Harrold, Shefford and Woburn.

“On-call firefighters play a crucial role in making sure we can respond quickly when our communities need us most.”

Abi Donohue swaps her apron for her bunker gear as she balances her role working in a florist and being an on-call firefighter based in Ampthill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She explained: “Being an on-call firefighter is a juggling act, but being part of a great team and helping the community we love makes it the best thing I have ever done.”

Sarah, an on-call firefighter at Harrold, added: “Being an on-call firefighter means stepping up when your community needs you most, often at unpredictable times. It takes commitment and understanding from those around you, and I am lucky to have an employer who allows me to respond even while I am at work.

“The opportunity to help others in urgent situations is something I am truly proud to be a part of.”

To apply, you must be at least 18 years old, physically fit, hold a full UK driving licence and live or work within the required response time of a priority station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can click here for more information about the roles on offer.

The service said: “The role offers flexible hours, professional training, ongoing support and the chance to make a meaningful difference.”