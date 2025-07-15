Firefighters from two counties tackled a stubble fire at Grove Farm Pick Your Own near Leighton Buzzard at the weekend

Fire crews from two counties tackled a blaze that affected land at a fruit and vegetable farm near Leighton Buzzard.

Four acres of stubble caught fire at Grove Farm Pick Your Own at Great Gap in Ivinghoe on Saturday, July 12 at just after 3pm.

Bucks Fire and Rescue sent its wildfire unit, while a crew from Leighton Buzzard attended the scene.

Beds Fire and Rescue reported that the cause of the blaze was accidental, and that the stubble was fully alight.

One extended hose reel and two beaters were used plus the multi-role wildlife unit vehicle to extinguish hot spots and dampen the area.

Grove Farm Pick Your Own is open daily from May to October, with visitors able to pick more than 30 different fruit and vegetables across its 80-acre site.

It started in 1981 when brussel sprouts that were grown for wholesale could not be harvested and were offered to the public to pick for themselves.

