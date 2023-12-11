Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leighton Linslade Town Council is calling for people to contribute ideas for the town’s first LGBTQ+ Pride celebration in June.

It is setting up a working party to create the event whose history stems back to the Stonewall uprising in 1969, following a police raid on a New York gay bar, the Stonewall Inn.

Leighton Buzzard’s first openly gay councillor, Pat Carberry, has welcomed news of the town’s first ever Pride event next year.

He said: “I am delighted that our town will hold its first celebration of those who are our LGBT+ community.

“I fully support the event and will welcome participation from everyone in our town who rejects intolerance and hatred towards those who don't identify as heterosexual. Pride is open to everyone and is a celebration of inclusion.”

The event, on June 1, will include stalls, food and drink, and entertainment, from live music to street theatre.

Town council officer Sarah Sandiford added: “The celebration aims to foster a sense of unity, acceptance, and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community and allied within the town.

"By organising this event, Leighton Linslade Town Council is looking forward to embracing the spirit of Pride and committed to creating an inclusive environment that celebrates community cohesion and understanding.”

