The new store was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

First look around The Range store in Leighton Buzzard as it officially opens today

By Laura Hutchinson

Published 7th Feb 2025, 11:26 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 11:42 BST
The Range officially opened the doors to its new Leighton Buzzard store today with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by the mayor.

Councillor David Bligh was on hand to snip the ribbon and welcome shoppers to the new superstore in the former Homebase location.

It includes a wide selection of products for home improvement and gardening, and includes brand-new addition the Garden Centre by Homebase.

And four-legged visitors are also welcome, as the store allows well behaved dogs on leads.

Shoppers explored the aisles and took advantage of prize giveaways. The grand prize was a 18v Cordless Combi Hammer Drill valued at £120, which went to the first lucky person in the queue, with second place walking away with a Slush Puppy with Party Pack worth £100.

The first 50 customers in line were rewarded with goodie bags packed with The Range’s most-loved products.

Representatives from key suppliers, including Husqvarna, Calor Gas and Sodastream, were on hand to offer expert advice, live demonstrations and promotions and giveaway.

CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range, wilko and Homebase, Alex Simpkin said: “We’re excited to have opened our new-format store in Leighton Buzzard and see so many locals and visitors join us for the grand opening.

“The addition of the Garden Centre by Homebase allows us to offer a complete shopping experience for customers, from stylish homeware to quality outdoor living solutions, all in one place. The team can’t wait to serve the Leighton Buzzard community with great value products.”

This store also features the click & collect service, allowing customers to shop online at www.homebase.co.uk or therange.co.uk and grab their purchases in-store within 60 minutes.

Eager shoppers queue outside the store

Well-behaved four-legged visitors are also welcome!

The range at The Range.

There's a wide selection of products for all home improvement and gardening needs

