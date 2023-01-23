A crowdfunder is taking place to help set up a new repair cafe in Leighton Buzzard.

A group of residents – as part of Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard – are currently crowdfunding to get the project off the ground, with plans to hold the first event in the spring.

The repair cafe movement first started in the Netherlands in 2009 and are now a popular worldwide phenomenon with around 3,000 taking place in the UK and worldwide. The cafes help people to fix their items in a group setting, saving people money and time and building community spirit.

Repair cafes are all about volunteers sharing skills

Edwina Osborne, Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard group founder, said: "It’s a voluntary initiative to reduce waste, share repair skills and enhance the local community. People bring broken and worn items to the repair cafe and then volunteers help them to mend it or advise them on what else can be done. Visitors pay for the parts and are asked to make a donation to the Repair Café running costs.”

Repair cafes are generally held on a weekend once a month and are welcoming community events where skilled volunteers are on hand to assist with basic repairs for items in need of mending. Repairing broken items not only helps save money but also reduces waste. It helps to reduce the volume of raw materials and energy needed to make new products. Manufacturing new products – and even recycling old ones – causes CO2 to be released, so you will be helping to reduce emissions too. Repair also promotes a circular economy and encourages the sharing and learning of new skills.

When the cafe opens, the offering will depend on the volunteer skills available, but hopes to offer:

> Small electrical /electronic repairs

> Carpentry repairs (e.g. gluing chairs)

> Toy repairs

> Computers & laptops (not mobile phones)

> Sewing repairs: mending /darning

