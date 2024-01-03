The River Ouzel rose to around 1.52m during the night and flood alerts are still in place

Walkers stand next to the overflowing River Ouzel. Photo: Phil Wood

Leighton Buzzard residents are warned to be on high alert after heavy rainfall from Storm Henk saw flood waters rise in the River Ouzel.

The storm tore through the area yesterday bringing high winds and the risk of flooding across the region.

The river reached a high of 1.52m during the night according to the Government’s Floodwatch website, but is now starting to fall. Normally the river level is around 0.33m.

There are warnings of flooding in Leighton Buzzard. Photo: Phil Wood

Last night residents were advised to check where their nearest community assistance centre was as the flood waters from Leighton Buzzard to Willen, including Clipstone Brook and Water Eaton Brook continued to rise.

The flood warning area included Globe Lane in Leighton Buzzard, Stapleford Mill, Bragenham Side in Stoke Hammond and Mill Lane in Great Brickhill.

Today (Wednesday) flooding is still expected.

The warning states: “River levels remain high in response to heavy rainfall from Storm Henk. Flooding is expected. Areas most at risk are those around the River Ouzel from Leighton Buzzard to Willen, including Clipstone Brook and Water Eaton Brook. Further light rain is expected today, then mostly dry for several days which will see river levels begin to fall, but will remain high. Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation.”