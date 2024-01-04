A flood warning road sign on a partially submerged road (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Leighton Buzzard is still on high alert over flood risks as the aftermath of Storm Henk is felt across the region.

The Government's Floodline website is warning people to check where their community assistance centre is based, over fears that heavy rainfall could see flooding tonight (Thursday).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The website warns: “River levels are falling steadily, but remain high following heavy rainfall from Storm Henk. Flooding is expected tonight into early hours of tomorrow morning. Areas most at risk are Globe Lane in Leighton Buzzard, Stapleford Mill, Bragenham Side in Stoke Hammond and Mill Lane in Great Brickhill.

"Find out if your community assistance centre is open at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk. The forecast is for more rainfall this evening, and into Friday. River levels will remain high. Install any property flood protection products you have, such as flood barriers and air brick covers. We are monitoring the situation.”

Flood warning areas include Globe Lane in Leighton Buzzard, Stapleford Mill, Bragenham Side in Stoke Hammond and Mill Lane in Great Brickhill.

Central Bedfordshire Council warned: “Do not attempt to drive, cycle or walk through flood water - it can be deeper than it looks. If you are driving through heavy rain turn your headlights on and leave twice as much space between you and the car in front - it takes longer to stop in the wet.”