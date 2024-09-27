Flooding minister visits Leighton Buzzard to see flooding impact first hand

Flooding Minister Emma Hardy with Leighton mayor David Bligh discuss the problems with a local resident while the rain continues to fall. Picture: Cllr Pat Carberry

Flooding Minister Emma Hardy heard first hand reports yesterday (September 26) from residents and emergency responders affected by the recent unprecedented rainfall.

The minister visited Meadow Way Community Centre, which has been acting as an emergency hub.

She was accompanied by Alex Mayer, the recently elected MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard, and Central Bedfordshire Council leader Adam Zerny.

They met representatives from the Bedfordshire Local Emergency Volunteers Executive Committee (BLEVEC), Midshires Search and Rescue, Beds Cambs 4x4 Response, the Environment Agency and Central Beds Council.

Flooding Minister Emma Hardy (left) with local MP Alex Mayer talking to members of the emergency service and volunteers at Meadow Way Community Centre.

They then spoke to local residents devastated by recent flooding and volunteers going house-to-house warning and informing about the potential for further flooding.

The BLEVEC volunteers offer a range of services and are invaluable with their on-the-ground support, helping residents.

Alex Mayer offered her thanks to “the amazing teams working hard to keep people safe and upbeat both here in the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency and across the whole of Bedfordshire.”

She added: "It’s terrible to hear from residents who have seen their homes devastated. It’s been so wet. The amount of rain in such a short time is unprecedented."

Cllr Adam Zerny commented: “Flooding is having a devastating impact on many local residents and businesses. I’m pleased the Minister for Flooding was able to meet with me, and local volunteers, to appreciate first hand the impact flooding is having in our area.

“Protecting communities is become even more challenging as we experience more extreme weather.

"We aim to ensure we are very much in the new government's thinking as it looks at the options to reduce the risk of flooding.”

Areas around Clipstone Brook have experienced repeated flooding.

Councillor Pat Carberry said: “Some people living in Leighton Buzzard have faced the reality of flood water entering their homes three times in the last nine months.

"This is unprecedented and urgent action is required. Hopefully the visit by the Minister alongside the new MP and all the concerned agencies will see action to reduce the risk of recurrence.”

The council's emergency helpline is 0300 300 8500. For threat to life or risk of injury, always dial 999.

> A red flood warning is in place for the River Ouzel at Leighton Buzzard, Stoke Hammond and Great Brickhill following overnight rain.