Food banks celebrate 'immense kindness and generosity' of Leighton-Linslade and surrounding villages

Food banks are celebrating the "immense kindness and generosity" of Leighton-Linslade and its surrounding villages this Christmas.

The Leighton Linslade Homeless Service (LLHS) and Leighton Linslade Helpers (LLH) have expressed their thanks to the community, as both food banks have seen an increase in need during the Cost of Living crisis.

Advertisement

Rosie George, food bank coordinator at the LLHS, said: "In our town and the surrounding area there really are the most generous people, who really are aware and recognise its necessity. [When people come to collect a food parcel], I say: 'You know this is all given? It doesn't come from the food bank'. Without the people who donate, there wouldn't be a food bank! People are struggling and facing challenges but we also know that there's the most immense kindness, generosity and awareness."

Left: The Helpers thank Phil Wall and DIL Haulage. Right: Maisie and her brother Jake - she has been donating to the LLHS on a regular basis for five years.

LLHS has received donations from all sections of the community - from schools, supermarkets, children's clubs and nurseries to "businesses with a social conscience", including Peli BioThermal, WJ South Ltd, and Novus .

Rosie said: "I had two ladies who came in at the weekend and gave me £100. The people who are donating aren't exactly rich, but they don't want to see others who are without. We have also had donations from the villages of Cheddington, Stewkley - and Woburn Lido brought a whole pile of stuff. Stewkley villagers built a sleigh to drive up and down the High Street and raised £400."

Advertisement

Within food parcels, LLHS has been including Christmas goodies that folks have kindly donated, such as crackers and mince pies. It works with agencies, charities, and other organisations to support those in need, and can also signpost people to services and provide recipe ideas for the food supplied.

Rosie concluded: "I would like to say an immense thank you to everyone who has given so much in terms of food products, Christmas treats, and the financial side of things. Even in the bad weather, people were still coming."

Advertisement

A room full of donations at the LLHS!

Meanwhile, volunteers at the Leighton Linslade Helpers have been equally bowled over by the kindness of the community.

Advertisement

June Tobin, LLH lead coordinator, said: "Food parcels have tripled in numbers from October onwards, and in November donations started to pick up. This month has been astronomical; it's been wonderful because lots of businesses have been collecting parcels that we didn't know about. Even though some people are comfortably off, they are still feeling the difficulties of the Cost of Living crisis; they can't bear to think that people are struggling through Christmas."

LLH have also been posting thank yous on social media, with donations this month alone from: Buttle's, Utilita Ampthill Fireworks, Signature Flatbreads, residents of Mentmore Village, Milton Keynes Scrapstore, Girlguiding Bedfordshire, Encapsulite, and Morrisons.

Advertisement

June would also like to say a special thank you to: Mayor Councillor Farzana Kharawala; Phil Wall from DIL Haulage Ltd, whom gave "invaluable" access to his vehicles; Tesco, which ran a Christmas Hamper appeal; local schools and sports clubs; and all the "wonderful" volunteers.

Donations from residents of Mentmore Village to the Helpers.

Advertisement

June added: "We are one big community who should all help each other. If you know anyone who is struggling, please reach out."

You can contact LLHS on 07842 122429 and LLH on 07517 851382.

Advertisement

The LLH has recently launched a Check in and Chat cafe in Meadow Way Community Centre, open Mondays, Wednedays and Fridays from 12pm until 4pm. There are free hot meals, sandwiches and snacks. The first date back is January 4.