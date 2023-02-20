Former admin assistant takes top job at hospital where his career first started 10 years ago

A new executive director has been appointed at the The Saxon Clinic in Milton Keynes.

Oliver Doyle, began his career as an admin assistant at the private hospital 10 years ago.

Mr Doyle who lives in Leighton Buzzard, has worked as bookings manager, director of operations and eventually executive director of Three Shires Hospital in Northampton.

He said: “It feels like I have come full circle and I am excited to be back at the hospital where it all started. I feel a real sense of gratitude towards the hospital, and I am determined to give back to the hospital which holds a really special place in my heart.

"The team here have done an incredible job over the last couple of years supporting patients, especially during the pandemic. I am really looking forward to nurturing the talent we have here and not only making the hospital an employer of choice in Milton Keynes but somewhere that patients know they can receive outstanding care.”

Mr Doyle’s plans for the future of Saxon Clinic are underpinned by how he has seen healthcare change since working in the sector, and how patient behaviour has changed in that time.

He added: ‘Patients used to stay in hospital for four or five days after they had a hip or knee replacement. Now we can see a patient return home 24 hours later. There is better integration now between allied health professionals in the patient journey as well. Technology is helping reduce the amount of time a patient is in hospital as well as the range of conditions that can be treated.

“The pandemic has allowed us to appreciate what is important and to remind us all that we cannot take our health for granted and need to make the most of our free time. There is a desire from patients to get back to doing the things that are important to them faster than ever so providing the access to do that is vitally important in meeting patients demand.”