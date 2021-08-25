Former Bedfordshire Police detective sheds nine stone after his heart stops for 10 minutes

A grossly overweight former detective whose heart stopped for 10 minutes when he suffered a cardiac arrest has shed NINE STONE to win a top slimming award.

Ken McLeod, 62, weighed a whopping 23 stones after piling on the pounds when his diet took a turn for the worse and his job with Bedfordshire Police became less active.

His diet usually consisted of a full English breakfast, McDonald's or KFC with chips for lunch, fish and chips with gravy or curry sauce for dinner and a kebab, Indian or Chinese takeaway in the evening.

Ken McLeod with a pair of his old trousers

He would also wolf down unhealthy snacks between meals - including sausage rolls, pasties, steak slices, crisps plus peanuts - and wash it all down with full-fat Coca Cola.

On his 39th wedding anniversary in 2018, Mr McLeod suffered a heart attack while on his way to hospital after developing a blood clot and collapsing in the street.

Despite his heart stopping for 10 minutes, he miraculously survived and went on to join Slimming World a year later.

Fast forward to today, and Mr McLeod has been named Slimming World’s Man of the Year 2021 after losing nine stone, going from a size 5XL to an L or XL.

Ken McLeod when he weighed a whopping 23 stones

His new diet consists of three trimmed bacon medallions in a wholemeal roll and two boiled eggs for breakfast.

A lean ham or tuna speedy salad with pickled onions for lunch, followed by Slimming World’s own chilli con carne recipe, boiled brown rice and salad is for dinner.

His evening takeaway has been replaced with a HiFi Bar and cup of tea with apples, bananas or oranges as snacks and Diet Coke.

Mr McLeod, who now lives in East Yorkshire, said: “When I was in my teens and even up until about 30, I was actually always quite fit.

Ken McLeod with one of his old shirts

“Then I became a police officer and was active throughout my service, but once I got promoted to the CID, my work became more desk based.

“The weight piled on without me noticing because I think I carried it quite well.

“Even though I was quite big, I was still quite fit and could march along with lads.

“Obviously you try looking for excuses when you’re overweight, but once I ended up in hospital that’s when I realised I needed to do something.”

Before and after

After coming out of hospital, McLeod attended a wedding with his wife Jeanette and realised how large he was.

Mr McLeod said: “I went to a wedding with my wife in Aberdeen about a year after getting out of hospital and felt really uncomfortable in my suit.

“I wasn’t well, and I didn’t want to be in any photographs for fear of ruining them.

“Afterwards, we toured the rest of Scotland, but I didn’t even have the stamina to walk 100 yards without getting out of breath and tired.”

After getting home from their trip, Mr McLeod was inspired by a friend to attend the Leven in East Riding of Yorkshire slimming group run by Consultant Angie Ashton.

Mr McLeod, who is 5ft 11in, added: “Even after losing a couple of stone I started to notice the benefits and I’m now at the point when I can buy clothes off the peg again.

“Since losing weight I walk as much as possible, living in the countryside and near the sea means I can enjoy exploring lots of new places.

“I can also get down on the floor and play with my little grandson, whereas before I would have had to lean on a radiator or a piece of furniture.

“My whole life has changed over the past 18 months. Losing nine stones has given me a renewed sense of confidence, vigour and zest for life.

“Now I’m fully retired, fit and healthy and I can do things I only dreamed of a year ago.

“I’ve been given another chance at life and I feel like the man I was in my 30s.

“My ambition now is to life my life to the fullest – there’s no turning back.”

KEN'S BEFORE MENU

Breakfast: Full English fried breakfast

Lunch: McDonald's or Kentucky fried chicken with fries

Snacks: Sausage rolls, pasty, beef slice, crisps, peanuts, full-fat cola

Dinner: Deep fried fish and chips with gravy or curry sauce

Evening: Indian or Chinese takeaway or a kebab in pita bread. Several beers or bottle of wine

KEN'S AFTER MENU

Breakfast: 3 trimmed bacon medallions in a wholemeal roll and 2 boiled eggs

Lunch: Lean ham or tuna speedy salad, pickled onions

Snacks: Apple, banana or orange. Can of diet cola

Dinner: Slimming World recipe chilli con carne, boiled brown rice and speedy salad