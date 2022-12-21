Former Bedfordshire policeman now travels the world taking stunning animal images

A retired Bedfordshire policeman who now dedicates his time to wildlife photography and conservation has captured stunning images of the natural world in Botswana.

Martin Anstee, 52, served as a police officer for 33 years, before being moved to regional special operations and serving his final two years in the Falkland Islands.

Just one of Martin's photographs

He has always been passionate about the natural world, and since retiring from the force, Martin and his partner Nicky have travelled the world volunteering and capturing the animal kingdom at its best.

The couple’s African adventure began in Zimbabwe and the pair then stayed at the Pangolin Photo Safaris’ hotel on the Chobe River in Botswana.

Martin, who lives in Eversholt, said: “Photography is my passion and since retirement, I have had more time to make it into more than a hobby. My favourite shot from this trip was supposed to be elephants at sunset. We were on a boat on the Chobe River setting up for the images, but the sunset wasn’t developing.

“I then looked around and noticed the kingfisher, and was ready with my camera for the minute it took off. And that ended up being my favourite photograph.”

Martin's photograph of a crocodile

Martin and Nicky, 56, are no strangers to visiting unusual places to capture animal action.

He has just returned from a polar expedition, where he was working as a guide, photographing emperor penguins and later whales, chinstrap and gentoo penguins in Antarctica.

But Martin says the Pangolin Photo Safari was unique in the sense that all of the surroundings are geared up for people wanting to take amazing photographs.

He added: “Pangolin is dedicated to wildlife photography and is very big on sustainability too. It was brilliant to go there because the people you meet are very like-minded, and the guides and tutors are excellent.”

Another one of Martin's amazing photographs

As well as his photographic challenges, Martin is also involved in wildlife conservation work, including bird ringing which he carried out on the Falkland Islands during the last two years of his policing career.