Former Beds Police officer would have been sacked for predatory behaviour toward domestic abuse victim
At a hearing, the force ruled that former PC Michael Nimo would have been sacked for his conduct, if he had not already resigned.
In January, he contacted the woman in January after going her home to take a statement. He gave her his number and told her not to tell anyone. She was concerned about his conduct and reported it to the force.
He was also found to have taken on a second job as an Uber driver, but failed to apply for permission. While working as a driver he contacted a customer and offered to buy her jewellery and take her to a fast-food restaurant.
The officer resigned before an hearing was held at Bedfordshire HQ last week.
He was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour for integrity; authority, respect and courtesy; duties and responsibilities; orders and instructions and discreditable conduct.
His behaviour was found to have amounted to gross misconduct and Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst ruled he would have been dismissed without notice. He will also be placed on the College of Policing Barred List preventing him from returning to a career in policing or similar profession.
Mr Rodenhurst described his behaviour as ‘predatory’ in trying to exploit a vulnerable victim. He described his actions towards the Uber customer as a ‘concerning pattern of behaviour’.
The Chief Constable said: “I expect my officers to be diligent and act with honesty and integrity. I believe that the public have the right to expect the same.
“This officer’s conduct fell far below those standards and is completely unacceptable. There is no room in policing for anyone who acts in this way.”