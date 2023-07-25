Former Leighton Buzzard Observer reporter's plea to help toddler son battle aggressive cancer

Rachel with Robin

A mum is reaching out in a bid to help her toddler son battle an aggressive childhood cancer.

Former LBO reporter Rachel Samuel, along with husband Nick, is in a desperate race to raise more than £200,000 for life-preserving treatment after her son Robin was diagnosed with neuroblastoma just after his first birthday.

And just days into their fundraising, the family has already received more than £33,000.

Robin with mum Rachel and dad Nick

"We have been absolutely dumbfounded by the response,” said Rachel, who now lives in London. “We get quite emotional every time we see it.”

Robin’s cancer was discovered just after his first birthday when the couple took him to Barnet Hospital after he woke up screaming. After an ultrasound the family suddenly found themselves being blue lighted to Great Ormond Street where Robin spent 10 days receiving intensive treatment.

The cancer, which began in his right adrenal gland, had also spread to his abdomen, pelvis, spine and bone marrow.

Rachel said: “Since then, our little family has been on a rollercoaster of weekly hospital admissions for eight cycles of high-intensity chemotherapy, a stem cell harvest and a nine-hour operation.

Robin during treatment in hospital

“Miraculously, after all his little body has been through, Robin currently has no visible cancer left but unfortunately, his journey doesn't end here. Due to the aggressive nature of high-risk neuroblastoma, Robin needs a course of cutting-edge immunotherapy to help boost his immune system and train it to recognise cancerous cells in the future.

“The next treatment step in the UK is to give Robin very high-dose chemotherapy with stem cell transplants. This would mean an 8-week stay (minimum) in hospital where the risks include seizures, fatal infection and fatal liver complications. Long-term, as a result of this treatment, Robin would most certainly be infertile, get a secondary cancer like leukemia, be deaf or have problems with his hearing and have permanent heart, lung and thyroid issues.

“As his parents, we simply cannot justify putting him through something that would destroy all his natural defences when there is no guarantee it would work long-term. Robin's immune system is currently in great shape - he hasn't been ill once during his treatment and is eating very well.”

The couple have sourced treatment in both Spain and the USA which could provide pioneering immunotherapy treatment to help Robin’s body recognise cancer cells and support his immune system.

Rachel, who works as a communications manager for the National Literacy Trust, said: “We urgently need to raise the cost of Robin's treatment overseas - the treatment that we believe will give him the absolute best chance of a long, healthy and hospital-free life.

“Any support you are able to give will mean the world to us as we fight for Robin's future. Aside from all he has been through, Robin is a typical toddler: he is talking; he enjoys singing, playing the drums, jazz. Robin loves his older brothers (especially when they're making "fart noises"), dogs, croissants, shouting at buses and most of all reading books.”

In a statement online Rachel said: “What can we say but thank you, from the bottom of our hearts! What wonderful people you are - thank you so much for your compassion and generosity this past week!”