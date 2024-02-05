Four deserving volunteers to be recognised with award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All four award recipients were nominated by fellow residents for having undertaken more than five years of voluntary service to the benefit of the town.

Edith Griffith was one of the founder members of the Bassett Road Surgery Patient Participation Group (PPG) and has served as Chair for 12 years. Edith has spent many years fighting for better health provision in the town and has been instrumental, with fellow volunteers, in producing the local information leaflet for older people, undertaking the 2023 residents’ survey which saw over 5,000 responses and working with the Town Council to set up the weekly Chatty Café. Edith was also a governor at Heathwood Lower School for many years.

Diana Crook has been a volunteer life coach with Reclaim Life for over ten years and has helped so many people with her empathy and understanding. Diana is always willing to see anyone and also supports the new life coaches during their induction. Diana started the group’s monthly Keep InTouch evenings and is a key member of the Reclaim Life team.

2024 Awards

Both Elisha Heard and Lucy Amsden were nominated for their work supporting Spectrum Community Arts, a performing arts group offering classes and workshops for young people with additional needs. Elisha brings a wealth of experience to the group and immerses herself in classes, often supporting 1-1 with a participant so they can get the best experience, as well as teaching sign language and helping to educate fellow volunteers about conditions such as autism. Lucy is a passionate volunteer who not only regularly attends sessions to help attendees, but has also volunteered for MENCAP, the Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club and Hi5 Youth Club.

Town Mayor Councillor, Kevin Pughe said “We are so fortunate in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade to have wonderful community spirit, embodied by these four deserving award recipients. They have done a huge amount to help others and it is right that they should be recognised. It will be an honour to present our 2024 Community Volunteer Awards to them”.

The 2024 awards will be presented at the annual Civic Service, due to take place at All Saints Church on Sunday, 25 February at 3pm.

The Council is aware that a huge number of people volunteer across Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, making a real difference to many people’s lives. If volunteering is something you might be interested in doing, why not visit websites such as the Town Council, Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity or Community Voluntary Service Bedfordshire for possible opportunities?