Leighton Buzzard Market is inviting families to pop down to the market for some Easter-themed fun during the Easter holidays.

Organisers have issued an invitation to come along on market day, Tuesday, April 4, for an eggstra special free fun event for kids.

The market will be hosting the Easter event for children and their families, alongside support and activities from Leighton Buzzard charities and businesses.

Leighton Buzzard market is getting ready for Easter - stock picture

Joining in the fun will be Glamavan, providing free biodegradable face glitter for helping kids get into the holiday mood, Razzamataz, the performing arts theatre group who will be leading a free dance-along session and there will be free Easter activities from Leighton Buzzard Ramblers, The Disability Foundation and MacIntyre learning disability charity.