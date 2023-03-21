News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
1 hour ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
1 hour ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
5 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
7 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
7 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free

Free Easter fun for children at Leighton Buzzard market

There will be a dance along session and other activitities

By Lynn Hughes
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:42 GMT

Leighton Buzzard Market is inviting families to pop down to the market for some Easter-themed fun during the Easter holidays.

Organisers have issued an invitation to come along on market day, Tuesday, April 4, for an eggstra special free fun event for kids.

The market will be hosting the Easter event for children and their families, alongside support and activities from Leighton Buzzard charities and businesses.

Leighton Buzzard market is getting ready for Easter - stock picture
Leighton Buzzard market is getting ready for Easter - stock picture
Leighton Buzzard market is getting ready for Easter - stock picture
Most Popular

Joining in the fun will be Glamavan, providing free biodegradable face glitter for helping kids get into the holiday mood, Razzamataz, the performing arts theatre group who will be leading a free dance-along session and there will be free Easter activities from Leighton Buzzard Ramblers, The Disability Foundation and MacIntyre learning disability charity.

The event will be held in the middle of the High Street, alongside the usual market stalls and sellers and runs 9.30am – 1pm. All are welcome to come along and join in the fun.

Leighton BuzzardOrganisersMacIntyre