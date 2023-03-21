Free Easter fun for children at Leighton Buzzard market
There will be a dance along session and other activitities
Leighton Buzzard Market is inviting families to pop down to the market for some Easter-themed fun during the Easter holidays.
Organisers have issued an invitation to come along on market day, Tuesday, April 4, for an eggstra special free fun event for kids.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The market will be hosting the Easter event for children and their families, alongside support and activities from Leighton Buzzard charities and businesses.
Joining in the fun will be Glamavan, providing free biodegradable face glitter for helping kids get into the holiday mood, Razzamataz, the performing arts theatre group who will be leading a free dance-along session and there will be free Easter activities from Leighton Buzzard Ramblers, The Disability Foundation and MacIntyre learning disability charity.
The event will be held in the middle of the High Street, alongside the usual market stalls and sellers and runs 9.30am – 1pm. All are welcome to come along and join in the fun.