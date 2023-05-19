Free fun day out for families - thanks to Leighton Rugby Club and Kidsout charity

The charity Kidsout organises free fun days for disadvantaged children and their families.

Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club and the charity Kidsout are joining forces to offer their first free fun day out for families on Saturday June 3 – an event they hope will become an annual occasion.

It will take place at the club in Wrights Meadow, Leighton Road, Stanbridge and ambitions are high to make it as memorable and spectacular as possible with guests invited to come decked out as they please – be that in casual, formal or fancy dress.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’ll be lots of exciting activities to keep the kids entertained, including bouncy castles and Sumo suits as well as numerous stalls and the ever popular candy floss.

Award-wining Elvis impersonator Danny Graceland who will be entertaining visitors at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club in the evening

Adults will get their turn in the evening with talented Elvis impersonator Danny Graceland – aka local lad Danny Turney – who won a trip to Las Vegas last year after beating off the competition to win Hertfordshire’s Todd in the Hole music festival top prize.

He’ll be joined by king of swing Kevin Mack for a night of feel good singalong music.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Book in advance to guarantee a space or just turn up and pay on the door – £5 a ticket.

A Kidsout spokesperson said: “With many families unable to afford a day out, we’re delighted to be working with Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club to offer local children and families an enjoyable get together.

"This is a free event and we invite children young and old from across the three counties to join us, find out about the charity and have some fun.”

According to a recent survey in the Big Issue, more than 14 million people were living in poverty in the UK in 2021/2022, with a direct impact on more than four million children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kidsout was established in 1999 with only 14 staff but thousands of volunteers to bring fun and happiness to 70,000 disadvantaged youngsters across the country.

Through the provision of toy boxes and fun days, the charity helps children create lifelong memories.

The Fun Day starts at 10am and finishes at 4pm.