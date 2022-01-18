Friends of the Earth question how much people care about Leighton Buzzard after collecting nearly 50 bags of litter

South Bedfordshire Friends of the Earth spent over two hours clearing litter and rubbish in Leighton Buzzard.

10 group members visited a spur of Grovebury Road, which runs up to Bellona Drive, on Sunday (January 16) as it was heavily littered, particularly with plastic.

The group cleared 46 sacks of rubbish and many large items, with Central Bedfordshire Council supplying the bags and arranging the disposal.

South Bedfordshire Friends of the Earth Grovebury Road litter pick.

Gill King, of South Bedfordshire Friends of the Earth, said: “Litter harms wildlife, causes tremendous plastic pollution which lasts many years in the environment, and is a waste of resources. It is also bad for our mental health.

"When you see a place that is heavily littered it shows that people don’t care about it."

This spur is used by many walkers and organised walking groups, travelling between housing in the Roman Gate development and Grovebury Road.

Some visit the retail park, while others to visit the newly-opened footbridge over the bypass or the walking areas around the Ouzel and Grand Union Canal.

Grovebury Road before the litter pick.

Gill added: "Much of the collected material was plastic. Some was from vehicles using the spur.

"Walking is great exercise but if you see lots of litter when you are out, it doesn’t make you feel good.