We have been taking a look at incidents in Leighton Buzzard which Beds Fire and Rescue have attended over the past week, alongside a couple where crews based at Leighton Buzzard Fire Station have been required.

On Tuesday, July 8 a crew from the community fire station in the town were called to a derelict post sorting office in Church Square at around 5.30pm.

Firefighters found a fire measuring one metre by one metre inside, which was extinguished using a hose reel.

On Thursday July 10 a crew from Leighton Buzzard were among seven from across the county to attend a fire in the open on Barton Road in Streatley at just before 8pm.

Firefighters in Leighton Buzzard were called to incidents including a bird rescue on the appropriately named Puffin Place this week

Sixty acres of standing corn, stubble, loose straw and 200 metres of hedgerow were all alight, with crews using hose reels, high pressure lances, backpack sprayers and beaters to extinguish the blaze, believed to be accidental.

On Friday July 11 firefighters were called to an animal rescue on Heath Court in the town at just after 10am.

A deer had become trapped in fencing and was released using spreaders.

Later in the day, firefighters were called to Parsons Close at just after 6.45pm to release a child from a swing, using small tools to complete the rescue.

On the same evening, fire crews were called to a blaze in the open on Brookside Walk just before 8.30pm.

A grass fire had broken out over an area of two metres by three metres on a bank by a brook, with firefighters using buckets of water and a backpack sprayer to extinguish the blaze, which was started accidentally.

On Saturday July 12 firefighters attended a small fire in bushes on Grovebury Road just before 2pm, extinguishing the blaze, which was started accidentally, using a hose reel.

Fire crews dealt with an animal rescue on the appropriately named Puffin Place later that day, as they were called at around 9.50pm to release a small bird from guttering, using a triple extension ladder.

On Sunday July 13 firefighters were called to Parsons Close at just after 4.30pm where a tree stump measuring three metres by five metres was alight.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze, which was believed to have been started deliberately.

Just over an hour later, a crew from the community station was called to a blaze on Grovebury Road.

The fire, believed to have been started deliberately, involved a quantity of rubbish and was extinguished using backpack sprayers and buckets of water.

