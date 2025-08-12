We have been taking a look at incidents that firefighters based in Leighton Buzzard have attended over the past week, alongside some items of interest from the fire log in the surrounding areas.

On Sunday, August 10 a crew from Leighton Buzzard attended a fire in the town involving undergrowth and a narrow gauge railway line.

The fire, which started just before 11am, was extinguished using one hose reel, with the cause believed to be accidental and cause by a spark from a steam engine.

On Saturday, August 9 a crew from Toddington was called to a fire in the open on Station Road in Stanbridge, which involved grass stubble and hedgerow.

Firefighters based at Leighton Buzzard have been called to various incidents this week, including agricultural incidents involving trees and logs

The blaze, which was started accidentally at around 2.45pm, affected an area of approximately 100 square metres, with firefighters using backpack sprayers and beaters to tackle the incident.

On Friday, August 8 an animal rescue took place in the village of Stewkley near Leighton Buzzard.

Firefighters based at West Ashland near Milton Keynes, including an aerial appliance, were called to Chapel Square where a cat was stuck in a tree that was approximately ten metres high.

The aerial appliance was used to rescue the cat, which was uninjured, and hand it into the care of its owner.

On Thursday, August 7 a crew from Leighton Buzzard was called to a skip fire at Winchat Gardens in the town just before midday.

The skip, outside the front of a property, was believed to have been set alight by a discarded cigarette.

Firefighters used an open ended hose to extinguish the fire, believed to have been started accidentally, and carried out a full check of the property with gas monitors.

On Wednesday, August 6 a crew from Leighton Buzzard was called to a fire at Parsons Green Recreation Ground in the town at 6.30pm.

The fire, believed to have been started deliberately, involved trees and logs measuring approximately five metres by five metres, with crews using buckets of water to extinguish the blaze.

On the same day, just after 6.15pm, fire crews from Dunstable and Woburn were called to a large fire at Tilsworth Golf Centre in Tilsworth.

The fire involved what is believed to have been a stolen car that was 100 per cent destroyed by fire, as well as a fire in a woodland area measuring approximately 10 metres by 15 metres.

The fire is believed to have been started deliberately, with crews wearing breathing apparatus using two hose reels and a high pressure lance to extinguish the fire, as well as a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

At just before 2pm on August 6, a crew based at Leighton Buzzard were called to a fire in a car storage yard on Water Eaton Road in Bletchley, Buckinghamshire.

The fire, which was started accidentally, consisted of commercial rubbish and wooden pallets. Crews used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

On Tuesday August 5 crews from Leighton Buzzard, Kempston and Bedford were called to an agricultural fire at West End in Haynes just before 2pm.

The fire, which was started accidentally, involved trees and logs and spread to an industrial barn measuring 20 metres by 60 metres in size.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three hose reels, a covering jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.

Logs were removed from the sides of the building, with a hose reel then used to damp down the scene.

Two sets of breathing apparatus were dry stripped due to asbestos roofing, following advice from a Hazmat Officer.

