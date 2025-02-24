Frustrations over 'slow progress' at packed flooding drop in session in Leighton Buzzard

Cllr David Bligh, Town Councillor Marion Carter, Cllr Emma Holland-Lindsay and Cllr Nigel Carnell with Environment Agency staff at the event

Around 100 people attended an eagerly anticipated flood drop-in session in Leighton Buzzard - although "frustrations" were still present.

Organised by the Environment Agency, Wednesday's event at Astral Park Sports and Community Centre featured representatives from the agency, Central Bedfordshire Council, the Internal Drainage Board, Anglian Water, and Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The aim was to gather feedback and provide information about flood prevention - but residents and councillors claim progress is "slow" and action is needed.

A Waterdell resident told the LBO: "My neighbours did feel it was all a bit of a waste of time, as no-one could give answers to their questions. Everyone was pleased at the public turnout, though."

Another claimed things were "not really further forward".

But the Bedford Group of Internal Drainage Boards (IDB) is currently recruiting an operations assistant.

A spokesperson explained: “One of their roles will include looking at upstream catchment management within the IDB district. Upstream catchment management can alleviate flood risk in the local area and further downstream before Clipstone Brook enters Leighton Buzzard.”

It could also increase biodiversity, maintain low flow conditions, reduce run off and improve water quality.

They added: “In order to carry out this work for maximum benefit, it requires modelling, catchment information, landowner engagement and designs, this is followed by funding applications in order to carry out the works on site.

“The IDB are working closely with partners to look at not just local requirements, but the catchment as a whole and works that would seek multiple benefits from delivery. As we are seeing more intense rainfall events due to climate change and more flooding across our catchment, it's important that partners work together and ensure best use of public funding.”

The event featured stalls from each of the different authorities and organisations - and residents were given practical information about products such as 'aqua sacs', and other sources of support.

But questions remain about whether enough help has been offered.

Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Emma Holland-Lindsay, claimed: "It was clear that this has got to be the start of much more engagement with the local community.

"I spoke to many residents who couldn't afford insurance premiums for flooding and who are feeling incredibly vulnerable. It is really disappointing that the government hasn't provided any additional funding."

Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Victoria Harvey, claimed: "There was frustration, a great deal of frustration, because some people have been unable to return to their houses for a whole year due to the flooding. There was a feeling of why has it taken so long for things to happen?

"The Environment Agency has had its budget cut by two thirds since 2010 - now this means a shortage of staff to do detailed work. The Environment Agency and Internal Drainage Board have a lack of staff on the ground after 10 years of austerity."

But she added: "There was a walk recently between the Environment Agency, Anglian Water, Central Bedfordshire Council, and The Greensand Trust, to look at the huge drains discharging into Clipstone Brook.

"They are doing a lot of work to explore strategic interventions and place wetlands and woodlands upstream, so the brook floods away from the houses.

"A lot of detailed surveying and planning needs to take place. It's going on, which is really exciting - but it's very slow."

The councillors urged anyone affected by the floods in either January or September to report this to the Environment Agency to help it gather data and aid its research.

However, in terms of solutions and flood defences, Councillor Holland-Lindsay added: "There were frustrations that there doesn't seem to be a timescale on this."

Councillor Adam Zerny, leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Having seen first-hand the impact flooding has on people’s lives in Leighton Buzzard, it’s more important than ever that all organisations with responsibilities for managing flood risk work together to limit future impact from changes to our weather.

"As a council we will continue to work closely with the Environment Agency, Internal Drainage Board, Anglian Water and a host of other agencies, to ensure everything possible is done to reduce the impact of flooding.

"Events like this are hugely important as residents know what is going on, on the ground. The information gathered will help build a clearer, shared understanding of the nature and impact of the flooding, guiding our next steps and strengthening our joint approach with partners to improve flood resilience in the local area. We will continue working closely with our partners to identify both immediate and long-term actions, secure funding, and promote practical solutions to help residents protect their homes.”

A Spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “September 2024 was Bedfordshire’s wettest period since records began in 1836 and we saw property flooding in Leighton Buzzard and many surrounding communities as a result.”

“We held the drop-in session in Leighton Buzzard to talk to residents, understand their experiences and gather data on the flooding so that we can learn from it and explore what actions we may be able to take in the future to improve flood resilience in the area.”

“The event was well attended, and we received a lot of valuable information. The Environment Agency and partner organisations were also able to provide advice to residents about how they can take action themselves to improve their resilience to future flooding.”