Fun Palaces was 'huge success' and celebrated star appearance from Linslade film actor

Leighton Buzzard's Fun Palaces was a "huge success" and celebrated a star appearance from a Linslade film actor.

Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard held a free community event at Pages Park Pavilion this month, where families tried different arts and crafts. The Fun Palace was one of 174 events held nationally during the annual "cultural celebration", with local businesses encouraged to take part.

Edwina Osborne, Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard founder, said: "Officially opened by actor and Linslade resident, Rusty Goffe, of Harry Potter and Willy Wonka fame, Leighton Buzzard's free event was buzzing with energy and creativity. Overall it was a huge success."

Rusty Goffe at the Fun Palaces event. Image: Totally Local Leighton Buzzard.

Events taking place on the day included pebble painting with volunteers from Timebanking group, nature collage with Hedgewitch Kat, theatre sessions with Barrel Organ, games and activities with the Woodcraft Folk group, drypoint printing with Susan Erskine-Jones, bookbinding with Alessia Tumbiolo from Ali's Paper, and art activities thanks to Leighton Buzzard Art Society and Jay Nolan-Latchford. Freddie and Friends Community Cafe also took part.

Edwina added: "Totally Locally are already thinking ahead to holding Leighton Buzzard's third Fun Palaces event which will take place over weekend of October 6 to 8, 2023. Put the date in your diary now! If you have a skill, hobby or interest you are willing to share across the generations and across cultural divides then get in touch to make next year's Fun Palaces event - which will be the 10th event nationally - even bigger and better!"