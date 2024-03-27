Funding secured for project to help alleviate flood risks across Bedfordshire

The project will trial measures to help better respond and adapt to flood risks

A project is being launched to trial measures to respond and adapt to flood risks and prepare for the increased impact of climate change.

The scheme, spearheaded by Central Beds Council, in partnership with Hertfordshire County Council, follows a successful bid for up to £6m funding over six years as part of the Environment Agency’s Flood and Coastal Innovation Programme.

Based on work at the Pix Brook, which rises in North Hertfordshire before flowing through Bedfordshire, the project will trial innovative techniques and technologies to manage water flow using urban drainage systems and natural flood management. The aim is to help increase the resilience of communities to potential flood events and helps prepare for the increased impacts of climate change.

The project, ResilienTogether, is part of the Environment Agency’s Flood and Coastal Resilience Innovation Programme, and is being delivered in partnership with a number of other organisations, including· Anglian Water.

The council’s Executive Member for Highways and flooding lead, Councillor Simon Ford, added: “Working closely with local partners, our priority is to assist residents and businesses in minimising the disruptions caused by floods and severe weather. We’ve seen recently how important this issue is."

Councillor Tracey Wye, Executive Member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience and chair of the ResilienTogether Board, added: “We’re delighted to launch the ResilienTogether website, which aims to be a source of information and a means of increasing awareness of the project. ResilienTogether is a fantastic example of how collaboration is crucial when trying to drive innovation in flood resilience.”

The project will focus on the overall health of the Pix Brook watercourse by addressing challenges associated with water quality and pollution, enhancing biodiversity and habitat restoration.

It will also give quicker and more detailed information to allow partners to respond to increasing water levels and help provide experience and help shape multi-agency approaches to responding and managing the impact of flooding across the Central Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire area in future years.

Improving water management and quality using automated data collection methods will help pioneer designs in future urban drainage systems and natural flood management.