Fundraiser for Hockliffe cattery after flooding caused thousands of pounds of damage

The owner of a cattery in Hockliffe has said she is very grateful to the public for their support after a Just Giving page was set up to help the business after it was hit by flooding.

Kristine Johnson runs Dick Whittington’s Cattery, based at Turnpike Cottage on Woburn Road, which was hit by flash flooding on September 22.

The page is aiming to raise £10,000 to help Kristine and her family, after the site, which includes their home, was gutted by flood water.

Kristine recalled how quickly the flood water came on to the site, and how her immediate priority was safeguarding the animals.

Kristine and her family's lounge is hit by flood water

“We were open as normal on the Sunday evening,” she said. “There were a few puddles across the garden and the water table was getting higher, but the brook didn’t seem to be doing anything crazy.

“Then in 30 minutes the garden went from a few puddles to being underwater really quick.

“We had around 50 cats on site at the time so they were the priority. We got them all boxed up and managed to get them all safe.

“We had loads of help from the village – I was surprised so many people waded through waist-high water to offer help. Some of those houses were already flooded but they were still trying to come and help us.

The view from the front door of Kristine and family's house, part of the site of Dick Whittington's Cattery in Hockliffe

“The force of the water took down fences and damaged some cat pens. There is thousands of pounds of damage, 80 to 90 per cent of the perimeter fencing is damaged.

“Over the last few years so much time, effort and money has gone into make the cattery how I want it. For something like this to happen really all that effort feels wasted.”

Kristine’s partner Richard Hardy started a Just Giving page on September 25, which has so far raised £6,820 at the time of writing.

The couple are seeking to replace all the cattery’s beds, feeding bowls and blankets, plus facilities including a washing machine and dishwasher.

They live on site and have also had their property flooded, with the majority of furniture and carpets, plus toys belonging to their three-year-old son Oscar lost.

The couple has also had two cars written off after they were damaged by water.

Kristine says it is likely to be around six months before their house gets back to normal, with the family currently living in a single room, with everything in boxes.

Kristine said she felt “embarrassed” at having to ask for help but added: “I can’t believe people have put so much forward. I am so thankful, it is totally unexpected.”