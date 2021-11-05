Funeral details for Leighton Buzzard Observer's former chief reporter, Mick King

Residents are invited to pay their respects to the LBO’s former chief reporter, Mick King.

Mick’s funeral service will take place on November 11 at 3pm in Bierton Crematorium, Cane End Lane, Bierton. (Postcode HP22 5BH).

It is politely requested that guests do not bring flowers.

Mick King on his retirement from the LBO with Cllr Perham 2011.

However, his wife Elaine would greatly appreciate any donations to support working donkeys abroad, as Mick was an animal lover and did not like to see the donkeys suffering when he saw charity television appeals.

You can donate via https://dillamorefuneralservice.co.uk or call 01525 372210.

Guests are asked to dress in casual clothes and to wear something green, as this was Mick’s favourite colour.