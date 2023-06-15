Funeral directors opens teddy donation station in Leighton Buzzard for charity

A Leighton Buzzard funeral director has opened a teddy donation station in support of a children’s charity.

Legacy Funeral Services, which has a branch on High Street has teamed up with Emmett’s Genies – a charity founded to help bring some magic into the lives of children with serious or life-limiting conditions. The charity works with wish-granting partners to enhance the experiences of these children and their families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legacy Funeral Services, renowned for its compassionate approach to funeral services, saw an opportunity to make a difference by contributing to this noble cause.

Donate teddies for the tombola

The Teddy Donation Station will serve as a drop-off point for individuals to donate new and gently used teddy bears. The funeral directors aims to collect a vast assortment of bears to support Emmett's Genies Teddy Tombola in its mission of bringing smiles to children's faces. The initiative is not only an opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of young ones.

James Burrett, the director of Legacy Funeral Services, said: "We are honoured to be a part of Emmett's Genies Teddy Tombola and contribute to their incredible work.”

The Teddy Donation Station at Legacy Funeral Services will remain open during regular business hours, making it convenient for individuals to drop off their teddy bear donations. The funeral home encourages the community to come forward and contribute, regardless of whether they have utilized their services in the past.

Advertisement

Advertisement