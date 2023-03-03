Funtopia is coming to Leighton Buzzard for the first time this year

Funtopia children’s festival is getting ready to visit Leighton Buzzard for the first time ever.

The event, designed for children under 10, will be jam-packed with giant inflatable games, huge water fights, colourful characters and more.

There's also a special section for under fives, and a brand new baby zone.

The under fives area

Other new attractions for this summer include a roleplay area where children can pretend to run their own farm, stage shows, and a giant 110ft obstacle course for both kids and grown-ups.

The festival is coming to Leighton Buzzard’s Pages Park on Sunday, April 23 and Thursday, August 3.

Funtopia will be open from 11.30am to 5.30pm on both days – and there’s a special autism-friendly session that runs from 10.30am until 11.30pm. Spaces for this session are limited, and tickets can be bought in advance here.

Sam Harrison, event manager, explained: “These sessions are specifically designed to allow children with autism the opportunity to visit Funtopia in a more relaxed and suitable setting. We’ve found that these children can often be forgotten and don’t always get the opportunity to visit events.”

Tickets for the rest of the festival can be bought online or at the gate from 10am.

Tickets for the main session cost £10 for children over 90cm tall and £2.50 for adults, while for the autism-friendly session, they are £5 for children over 90cm tall and £2.50 for adults. Children under 90cm get free entry.

Sarah Green, Funtopia director said: “Providing families with a very reasonably priced day out has always been one of our top priorities. This year we believe that it is even more important to offer all families the opportunity to enjoy a

day out together.

"We know how hard it can be for families to afford a day out. Most of the time the costs don’t end at the entrance either, with rides, prize stalls and food sometimes costing more than the entrance fee! Therefore, this year we have decided not to feature any additional pay-per-go rides or game stalls. Once you have paid to enter Funtopia, all the activities are included in the price."