Fury as residents given just six days notice of public consultation on housing plans for Linslade

Campaigners who have opposed plans to build 54 houses in Linslade are furious after receiving just six days’ notice of a public consultation about the proposed development.

The proposed development by Peabody, on land north of Leighton Road and Soulbury Road, is for 54 homes in a mix of flats and houses, with new public spaces, communal gardens and play space.

A public consultation on the proposals is to be held on Monday, April 24 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at Linslade Community Hall.

The area marked for development in Soulbury Road housing plan

But a virtual consultation will also run until May 8.

Town councillor Clive Palmer, who organised a petition in 2018, protesting the “ludicrous” decision by Central Beds Council to earmark an area of Green Belt land for housing in its Local Plan, confirmed he only found out about the consultation two days ago.

He said: “I got a leaflet posted through the door but some people may still not have received notification, so it is short notice. But residents here feel very strongly about this, particularly the environmental damage in relation to Linslade Wood which borders the site, so hopefully they’ll all get along to the consultation and make their feelings known.”

One resident posted on social media: “More Houses and little time to object! Just landed through letter box – on Soulbury Road another 54 houses with no infrastructure plus access on the brow of a hill.”

Cllr Palmer wrote to the Central Beds Council last year pointing out that proposed modifications to the original plans were "totally inadequate" and that the housing would be "wholly inappropriate and unsound”, after the Soulbury Road 1.73 hectare parcel of land remained in the small and medium allocations of the proposed Local Plan.

His views were backed by Leighton-Linslade Town Council's planning and transport committee.

He said: “The fact remains that we are opposed as a matter of principle. The issues raised at the outset remain as they did when previous planning applications were submitted and thrown out.”

Mr Palmer added that councillors had also tabled a motion requesting Central Beds Council purchase the site to protect the land and nearby wood for the future.

"Coincidentally that meeting is on Monday but it’s important that the wood is protected,” he added.

The developer announced the consultation was being held “to understand the views of local residents before submitting a planning application”.

Its website states: “You’re invited to submit your views on the initial vision as our plans continue to develop. We’ll be hosting a public consultation on proposals for the development on Monday, April 24, from 4.30pm – 6.30pm at Linslade Community Hall, Waterloo Road, Leighton Buzzard LU7 2NR.

"You’ll also be able to find out more about our plans and give your feedback through our virtual consultation which will be launching on Monday, April 24. Please come back then to see our full online consultation. You will be able to view the plans and comment from April 25 to Monday, May 8.”