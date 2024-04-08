Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get ready to board a new ‘Diesel Gala with a Hint of Steam’ event being showcased by The Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway on May Bank Holiday Monday (27/5)

The day will feature nine diesel locomotives hauling a variety of passenger and freight trains up and down the challenging gradients of the line, including double and triple-headed

Advertisement

Advertisement

consists. As well as a total of nine passenger departures to choose from throughout the day, there will be six freight departures and locomotive positioning moves, as well as at least seven internal

Full steam ahead for a new diesel gala event at Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway

combustion locomotives performing demonstration trains on one of Britain's only double-tracked narrow-gauge lines.

A souvenir timetable will be available with tickets and passengers will get the chance to get a second journey for half price when first ticket purchased are presented at the booking office. Guidance will also be available on the best places to snap photographs, with some never-before seen train arrangements, including locomotives which have not run on the LBNGR mainline in over ten years.

For those who still need their steam fix, LBGNR is proud to announce that Kerr Stuart 0-4-0 Wren-class ‘Peter Pan’ of 1922 – expertly restored by Graham Morris – will be hauling passenger

Advertisement

Advertisement

trains, possibly even double-headed with another very special “small” engine to be confirmed.

The Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway, based at Page's Park Station in Billington Road, is home to one of the largest collections of two-foot gauge heritage diesel locomotives in the UK.

A full timetable will soon be available on the website and social media feeds.