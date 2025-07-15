Get interview ready with free course in Leighton Buzzard
Run by the Bedfordshire Employment and Skills Academy the two-day course is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 5 and 6 between 10am and 2.30pm.
The course is set to cover topics including identifying skills within a job advert and effectively tailoring your CV and cover letter for an application.
It also covers using the STAR technique (Situation, Task, Action, Result) as a method of answering job interview questions, identifying methods for researching a company prior to the interview and the importance of body language at an interview.
The course is open to anyone aged 19 and over, and who is a resident in Central Bedfordshire or Bedford borough.
It is aimed at individuals looking for employment, returning to work, changing career paths or preparing for a future job search.
If you are interested in attending you are asked to complete an enquiry form, and then a Bedfordshire Employment & Skills Academy advisor will contact you to discuss the next steps to enrol.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.