Get interview ready with free course in Leighton Buzzard

By Neil Shefferd
Published 15th Jul 2025, 13:26 BST
A free two-day workshop to help jobseekers is taking place in Leighton Buzzard next monthplaceholder image
A free two-day workshop to help jobseekers is taking place in Leighton Buzzard next month
A free course is coming to Leighton Buzzard next month to help jobseekers get interview ready.

Run by the Bedfordshire Employment and Skills Academy the two-day course is taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 5 and 6 between 10am and 2.30pm.

The course is set to cover topics including identifying skills within a job advert and effectively tailoring your CV and cover letter for an application.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It also covers using the STAR technique (Situation, Task, Action, Result) as a method of answering job interview questions, identifying methods for researching a company prior to the interview and the importance of body language at an interview.

The course is open to anyone aged 19 and over, and who is a resident in Central Bedfordshire or Bedford borough.

It is aimed at individuals looking for employment, returning to work, changing career paths or preparing for a future job search.

If you are interested in attending you are asked to complete an enquiry form, and then a Bedfordshire Employment & Skills Academy advisor will contact you to discuss the next steps to enrol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardBedfordCentral Bedfordshire
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice