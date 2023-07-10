Marshall from Paw Patrol will be visiting

Marshall from PAW Patrol will be paying a visit at the fare end of the line at Stonehenge Works.

The line be running non-stop trains – not stopping at level crossings as usual – which will be double the normal length at seven coaches.

There will be five departures during the day – at 10.00, 11.40, 13.20, 15.00 and 16.40. Tickets are selling fast, with some trains already more than two-thirds full.

The return trip will take 80 minutes, including 40 minutes at Stonehenge Works where, as well as meeting Marshall, passengers can visit the Stonehenge Trail offering the chance to view static engines and wagons, including a sand train as it would have run on the railway from the 1920s to 1970s.

There is also a steam loco called ‘Penlee’ where children can climb in the cab and pretend to be the engine driver. There is also a bomb train from an RAF ammunition depot, and a logging train, as well as displays about sand quarrying and military railways.

The popular craft shop will be open, selling locally made items, as well as hot and cold drinks and confectionery. There will also be a guided Engine Shed Show tour at Page’s Park which will include most of the steam locomotives as well as the photographic display of the line and its construction. The newly-opened The Really Awesoome café will be open with a full menu from 10am.

