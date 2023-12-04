Girlguiding unit in Leighton Buzzard makes a difference to young girls with SEND

Leader Vicky Hopkinson says girlguiding is like ‘a rite of passage’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Girlguiding unit in Leighton Buzzard is enhancing the lives of girls with disabilities and conditions.

Established solely for girls with special educational needs, most of 1st Bedfordshire Inclusive Girlguiding unit’s members attend Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) schools or have a high level of support in a mainstream school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While girlguiding prides itself on being open to all girls including those with additional needs, leader Vicky Hopkinson wanted to create a unit solely for girls who benefit from higher levels of support.

The girls can enjoy a range of activities. Submitted image

She said: “I loved girlguiding growing up and still have friends I made there as a child. I was a Brownie, Guide, Ranger and a Young Leader. For me it’s a rite of passage and I wanted that for my two daughters too. The needs of my youngest, who is 11, are very complex.”

The inclusive unit has 22 members – including Vicky’s eldest daughter who is 13 and has additional needs - and will soon expand to include more girls.

Its members have a range of needs including physical and learning disabilities and neurodiverse conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vicky explained the team worked around their members’ needs. “Things may look a little different, but we are very much part of Girlguiding. We wear the uniform, have structured meetings and follow the same programme but in a multi-sensory way.”

Whipping up some treats. Submitted image.

The members are accompanied by their parents and supported by a team of leaders and helpers.

The monthly meetings include circle time and a variety of activities including a small soft play area.

Vicky added: “If they want to lay down on the floor at any time that’s fine. Instead of asking for quiet, I ask the girls to be as quiet as they can be as we understand that will look different for everyone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The girls get to experience all the fun, friendships and challenges that girlguiding offers but at their level.”

Santa popped in to visit the girls. Submitted image.

As well as working towards badges, the girls regularly go on outings from farm trips and walks to canal boat rides.

“One of our young members has said that coming here is like a family.