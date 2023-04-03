Imagine the sheer unadulterated bliss of soothing away all the tensions of everyday life at a weekend yoga retreat in the beautiful surroundings of Hill Farm and Orchard near Slapton.

It’s also a dream come true for Susan Nash of the idyllic glamping and wedding venue and Rocci Pearson, owner of Leighton’s popular Rocci Tree yoga studio.

The dynamic duo have organised a wonderful wellness weekend from June 23 – 25.

The big hat tipi

Susan says: “We’re very excited to be hosting this and to have come up with such a super collaboration

"I’ve been practising yoga with the Rocci Tree for several years now and have witnessed first hand the physical and mental benefits yoga can bring.”

Rocci adds: “It’s something we’ve been trying to do for a long time and a great opportunity to support each other’s small businesses.

“The yoga will be suitable for all abilities and you don’t have to have any experience to join in.”

Left to Right: Rocci Pearson- The Rocci Tree, Susan Nash -Hill Farm and Orchard, Natasha Taylor-Komar -The Rocci Tree, Mary Williams – The Rocci Tree

Yoga fans can choose between furnished bell tents with fairy lights or luxury wigwams with hot tubs.

The tranquillity of the nearby orchard with its canal side setting and breath-taking views of the Chiltern Hills makes it an ideal venue for this unique yoga experience, and you might even find yourself practising the ancient art in the beautiful Big Hat Teepee or under the summer sky.

On Friday night Charlotte from Scrummy Cooking will supervise creating a delicious meal together while Dawn from 21 Wishes will be in charge of the weekend’s nutritious food.

Rocci says: “During this retreat, we invite you to step back into more tranquil times. The backdrop will be leafy lanes, apples ripening on ancient trees and narrow boats meandering by.”

Hill Farm and Orchard

She started teaching yoga in 2011 and four years later opened the studio at The Forster Institute in Waterloo Road.

The classes on offer are suitable for everyone from newborns to those who need a slower pace with more modifications.

A teacher training course is also available and the Hill Farm Retreat is the fifth to be organised.