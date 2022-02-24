Go on a Fairtrade hunt for treasure around Leighton Buzzard this March

Following the success of Fairtrade Leighton Linslade’s Treasure Hunt in 2017, the group is repeating the activity for 2022 (from March 1 to 31).

Can you find the letters that members have hidden around Leighton Buzzard (High Street and nearby streets and alleys)? They spell out the name of something you might eat or use and the farmers who grow it live and work far away and need to be paid enough money to look after and feed their families.

A group spokesman said: "Fairtrade exists to help producers and artisans deal with the many challenges they face, from unfair pay to climate change to Covid. Buying Fairtrade enables consumers to play a role in creating a more equal, fair and just world.

Fairtrade Treasure Hunt

"We are inviting entrants to complete the Treasure Hunt and collect their answers on our entry form, available through local schools, youth groups and our website www.fairtradell.co.uk and our Facebook and Twitter pages (search Fairtrade Leighton Linslade). Entrants are also asked to draw a picture of what Fairtrade means to them."

There will be three prizes, a first, second and third place. Entrants can return their completed entry forms to their school or the Oxfam shop on the High Street.

The spokesman added: "Fairtrade changes the way trade works through better prices, decent working conditions, and a fairer deal for farmers and workers in low-income countries.

"Join us this Fairtrade Fortnight (February 21 - March 6) and choose to act for climate justice. To find out more about how to take part in 2022 visit www.fairtrade.org.uk/fortnight."

As part of Fairtrade Fortnight, Fairtrade’s online Choose the World You Want Festival has returned for a second year. It features a series of virtual events designed to engage, inform and educate people around the urgent message of Fairtrade and climate change, the future of our food and those who produce it.