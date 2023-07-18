Staff at The Refill Leighton Buzzard celebrating their win

The Refill Leighton Buzzard took the award in a ceremony at The Auction House in Luton with small businesses and sponsors from across Bedfordshire coming together to celebrate successes and network.

Central Bedfordshire Council and The Green Business Network sponsored the Green award, with applicants being ‘green’ and ‘sustainable’ in business such as reducing or removing the harmful impacts that products or services have on the environment.

Heni Cloake who owns The Refill and was also awarded ‘Young Business Person of the Year’ said: “I set up The Refill Leighton Buzzard when I felt frustrated about the lack of plastic free and sustainably sourced food options available in my local area. I wanted to create a business where customers could feel secure knowing we're providing the greenest options possible. After three years, we've shown there is a strong demand for this and receiving the Gold Award for Green Business at the SME Awards Bedfordshire feels like an amazing recognition of the work we have put in to show that being a green business is the future.”

Council Tracey Wye, Executive Member for Executive Member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience, said: “I’m delighted for The Refill. Their mission to make sustainable living easier for our residents is commendable. Congratulations too to Teaching Talons. It’s great to see two Central Bedfordshire based businesses rewarded for their sustainable practices.”

Cllr Steven Watkins, Executive Member for Business, Housing and Public Assets said: “A huge congratulations to The Refill on their gold award. It’s brilliant to have so many businesses in Central Bedfordshire conscious of their environmental impact and helping residents to live more sustainably.”

Jane Varley, Green Business Network said: “This year’s applicants were outstanding, which made it a very tough decision to select a winner. It is encouraging to see so many smaller businesses improving their environmental impacts.”

