Gold medal winning Leighton Buzzard swimmer has her sights set on paralympic glory

Paralympic hopeful Olivia Newman-Baronius has added more gold medals to her growing collection at the third leg of the 2024 Para Swimming World Series 2024 in Lignano, Italy last week.

The Leighton Buzzard teenager was among nine British para-swimmers competing at the Bella Italia Village sports complex in Lignano Sabbiadoro as a final racing opportunity ahead of April’s British Swimming Championships.

The World Series debutant impressed on the opening night to secure top spot in the Women’s MC 100m Breaststroke before following up with Women’s MC 200m Freestyle gold the following day.

Olivia set a new Women’s S14 100m Butterfly British record in the closing individual event of the meet, stopping the clock on 1:04.10 as she topped the multi-classification points standings to add a third gold to pack into her suitcase.

Olivia was a natural water baby and has been swimming competitively since she was six, when she joined her local club, Linslade Crusaders. At nine she was competing at county level and by 12, she was swimming at nationals. The following year, she was placed on the Swim England Talent Pathway.

A Year 12 pupil at The Grange in Aylesbury, she spent 10 days in hospital during Covid suffering from sepsis.

She lost all her muscle strength and was eventually diagnosed with gastroparesis. It took almost two years to return to full fitness.

Mum Emma says Olivia’s journey has been a series of victories both big and small, alongside some low points and accompanying heart ache: "But when I see her competing at such a high level, I catch myself thinking about her getting into the pool for the first time, wearing armbands.”

Olivia, who’s currently with Maxwell Swimming Club in Aylesbury, said: “I’m so excited to see where the next months take me – an opportunity not just to swim at the highest level, but to see the world too.

"If I get selected to represent Team GB that will be my greatest honour.”

Once she’s achieved her swimming objectives, Olivia is hoping to work with children with learning difficulties.