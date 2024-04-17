Golf club near Leighton Buzzard supports local charity hospice at home volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

AVGC Men’s Captain Howard Matthews had the pleasure of handing over the ceremonial cheque.

Throughout the year, AVGC members raised charity contributions in many ways; whether it’s ongoing individual donations from the member, accompanied by “put it in the Captains Charity box”, the monthly Captains/Vice Captain's challenge match over 18 holes, with the losers paying an agreed monetary sum as a losers forfeit, “Guess the Bonus Ball” every Saturday with 25% of the contribution going to the Captain's Charity, then there was the “Captains Fun Day” in May, “Joint (Mens & Ladies) Captains Day” in June, and “All Captains Charity Day” in October with the “Halfway House” (food & drink) helping to generate the worthy charity contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We must not forget the four AVGC members who completed a remarkable four rounds in one day in July, with all proceeds for this amazing effort going to the charity, plus throughout the year there are other competitions both on course or online (The Masters & The Open) raising charity contributions.

AGVC HHV Cheque

The support AVGC has given Hospice at Home has been phenomenal and allowed us to help and support families better than ever.

We have been able to buy pieces of equipment for the charity, for example a wheelchair allowing our volunteers to take our clients for walks.

We have also enlisted a local qualified beautician, Anita Noble, who works at Bare Essentials in Leighton Buzzard, who now does home visits to some of our clients providing mini treatments. These can be anything from a hand/arm massage to a mini pedicure which to some of our clients has been invaluable, soothing aches and pains and providing necessary selfcare which some are unable to do themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AVGC have confirmed its support to its chosen charity is Hospice at Home Volunteers through 2024 and I can confirm we are absolutely over the moon and very grateful for the ongoing support.

If you feel like yourself or someone you know could benefit from the support and help the charity is able to provide, please also contact us using the details above and we can discuss getting you some, the service can really be life changing for providing both carers and clients support and a well deserved break.

Alternatively, if you feel like you have the time to spare a few hours each week to volunteer for Hospice at Home Volunteers. (Looking for daytime during the week)

We are a locally based charity who offer a free confidential befriending/support service to people with life limiting or terminal illnesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This can include popping round for a chat, accompanying on trips out and offering family and carers support and a break.

For more information please email [email protected]