MP Andrew Selous celebrates the opening of Central Bedfordshire's College Chartmoor Road campus to engineering apprentices

This month sees the start of engineering apprenticeships at Central Bedfordshire College’s Leighton Buzzard campus on Chartmoor Road.

The first cohort of 13 engineering apprentices starts on Wednesday (February 7). These are predominantly advanced apprenticeships across mechanical electrical and machining pathways. A further two Engineering Employers Federation apprentices will bring the total to 15.

The next intake is in May with numbers expected to be at least 37 this academic year.

South West Bedfordshire MP Andrew Selous, who’s been campaigning for this for many years, said: "We need hundreds of thousands more engineers in our country and I'm absolutely delighted that we now have an excellent engineering provision in the town which people can get to easily.

"Central Bedfordshire College has been providing engineering apprentices for Dunstable and Houghton Regis but now all parts of our area are being properly served.”