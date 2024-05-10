Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Leighton Buzzard darts community has rallied together to hold a fundraiser in memory of an "inspirational" player.

Stefan Szuca died aged 66 from stomach cancer in 2020, and raised over £250,000 for charity during his lifetime.

To honour his memory, Leighton Buzzard and District Dart League held a special match to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH). The league is holding a presentation night tomorrow (May 11), and appealing for online donations to GOSH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stafan’s niece, Nikki Szuca, explained: "Stefan was very big in the darts leagues in Leighton Buzzard, and throughout his life he used to do charity days all the time. When my son died of cot death in 1993, I wanted to do something to raise money for The Cot Death Foundation, so Stefan used all his contacts and knowledge to help me hold a 24-hour darts and pool marathon. He did the same when the tsunami hit Thailand in 2004."

Stefan (centre) and his sons.

Stefan was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, and despite braving chemotherapy, was given a terminal diagnosis in 2019.

The club now hopes his legacy will inspire others to fundraise.

Nikki added: "Stefan started raising money for charity in the early 80s and continued throughout his life. The first being for a little boy, named Mark, who had brittle bone disease. The money raised got Mark an electric wheelchair and Stefan, who was a builder himself, converted Mark’s family home to make this wheelchair friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He made good friends with the family and even used Mark’s middle name when naming his youngest son who was born in 1983.

"He was a phenomenal man, absolutely phenomenal."

There will now be an annual charity game called the ‘Stefan Szuca Memorial Trophy’. The first of these was held in October and when the competition started there was a standing ovation in his honour. The league also runs one in memory of former player, Louise Andrews, called 'Sound as Pound' - a nod to her favourite phrase.

Nikki continued: "The league are very much like family; if anyone is in need they are determined to step up and give generously. We will carry on Stefan's legacy of giving money. It's not going to stop because he died."

Stefan leaves behind his wife, Phyl, his four sons - two of whom live in Australia, Stefan (Junior) and Ricky - and two, Gary and Christopher, in Leighton Buzzard. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren. Sadly, his two sons who live in Australia could not attend his funeral due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, the league has raised £1,280 in honour of GOSH and are appealing for the Leighton-Linslade community to donate online to the children's hospital - Stefan's favourite charity – and use his name.

The competiton has been organised by Jane German, chairperson and Ladies League secretary.