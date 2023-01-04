Greene King pub in Leighton Buzzard joins Tub2Pub appeal to recycle empty sweet and biscuit tubs
Over 1,600 pubs are taking part
Now you’ve scoffed your festive chocolates you may be wondering what to do with all those empty tubs.
Pub company Greene King is once again holding its Tub2Pub appeal – meaning people can drop off their empty plastic confectionary and biscuits containers at its pubs and help raise cash for cancer support.
And this includes The Globe Inn in Globe Lane, Leighton Buzzard.
Last year around 24k tubs – three tonnes of plastic – were saved from landfill thanks to the scheme.
Customers can recycle their clean and empty tubs until February 19.
This is the third year Greene King has partnered with co-cre8 in the Tub2Pub scheme. Co-cre8 specialises in recycling the hard polypropylene plastic which the tubs are made of.
Money raised from the sale of the resulting granulated plastic will be passed on to Greene King’s charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.